“I still have sleepless nights!” Luke Shiels wants promotion to get over Boston United’s play-off final defeat

Luke Shiels. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United skipper Luke Shiels still has 'sleepless nights' about the Pilgrims' last play-off final defeat - and he is determined to put that right.

The defender was part of the side which were beaten 1-0 by Altrincham at York Street in 2020 - a tight contest settled by Dan Mooney capitalising on an error from United stopper Peter Crook.

Shiels believes the best way to get a good night's rest is to finally secure promotioin with the Pilgrims.

"I still have sleepless nights about that final," he confessed.

"We were so close to doing it and there's nothing I want more than to do it for the club and the manger and team.

"This is why I've signed, to win this league and get Boston promoted to the next level, where they deserve to be."

Shiels is adamant the Pilgrims have the set-up and side capable of playing at a higher level, and the captain would love to be hoisting a trophy aloft at the end of the campaign.

"Lookaround at what the chairman (David Newton) has done," he added.

"It's a Football League (standard) stadium. Fingers crossed we can get it done."

