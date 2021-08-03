Keen-in! Former Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United youngster Ferguson signs for Boston United

Keenan Ferguson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Keenan Ferguson has joined Boston United.

The defender caught the eye of Boston United manager Craig Elliott this pre-season, so much so that the Pilgrims boss was desperate to find a way to add him to an already impressive squad.

But the manager got his way last night as the former Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United youngster put pen to paper.

The 21-year-old has played at right back on trial with United, his physicality impressing against the likes of Lincoln City, Norwich City, Notts County and Belper Town.

