Boston United announce second new signing of the summer

Midfielder joins from Brackley…

By Duncan Browne
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:27 pm
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:28 pm
Shane Byrne. Photo: Jake McNulty

FA Trophy winner Shane Byrne is Boston United's second new arrival of the summer.

The 28-year-old Irishman has linked up with the Pilgrims, ending his five-year spell with National League North rivals Brackley Town.

Creative midfielder Byrne made national headlines scoring from the halfway line in Brackley's 2020 play-off contest against Gateshead.

Dublin-born Byrne, a former Republic of Ireland youth international, began his career with Leicester City, but didn't appear for the first team.

He has since turned out for Bury, Bray Wanderers, Corby Town and Nuneaton Town.

As well as his play-off experience, Byrne helped Brackley win the 2018 FA Trophy as they beat Bromley on penalties.

He follows Jordan Preston in as the club's second summer signing.

