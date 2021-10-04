Boston United boss Craig Elliott reveals dream tie ahead of FA Cup draw

United beat East Thurrock 4-0 on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott has revealed what would be his dream FA Cup draw ahead of today's fourth qualifying round draw.

Boston United are in the hat following Saturday's convincing 4-0 win over Isthmian Premier side East Thurrock, which saw Danny Elliott bag a brace.

Fraser Preston and Jake Wright jnr also added to the tally.

With attention turning to today's draw - which will be broadcast live on Talksport 2 from 3.15pm, Elliott reveals the tie he would love the most - a trip to his home town club Pontefract Collieries.

"I want Pont Collieries away me, so I can go out for 5.30pm," said Elliott, who guided the Pilgrims to the FA Cup's second round in 2019.

"But we'd also have anyone at home. We'd take anything that comes really, we just want to try to do well in the competition."

Northern Premier League Division One side Pontefract beat Handsworth Parramore 6-0 in the cup at the weekend.

