Boston United boss Elliott discusses injured players - there's good news and some very bad news

Matt Tootle and Joe Leesley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Two of Boston United's walking wounded could be back in contention very soon. However, three more Pilgrims could be facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Club captain Jay Rollins is facing at least half the season out of action after undergoing knee surgery on Friday.

The attacker was clipped as he passed his marker during the pre-season friendly against Grimsby, in what appeared to be an innocuous clash.

"Jay's had an operation (on Friday)," explained manager Craig Elliott.

"He's going to be out for about five months."

Elliott also confirmed that fellow winger Joe Leesley 'will be (out) two months with a hamstring tear.'

George Sykes-Kenworthy made his debut in yesterday's 2-1 win against Curzon Ashton.

Peter Crook began the campaign as first-choice keeper but was unable to feature after jarring his shoulder saving Nick Haughton's penalty in last week's defeat at AFC Fylde.

"I'm a bit worried about that one," Elliott added.

"We might have to get a scan. He can't lift his arm above his head too well.

"We'll have to see how it's coming on."

However, Elliott is hoping full backs Scott Duxbury and Matt Tootle will be available much sooner.

Duxbury, who suffered ankle ligament damage in pre-season, also against Grimsby, was seen training on the Jakemans Community Stadium pitch prior to the Nash contest.

"I'm hoping he can be involved on Monday (at Bradford Park Avenue)," Elliott added.

"He's not had too much physical contact, but the swelling's better and the kicking he's had to do, he's come through ok."

Tootle is also close to a return after hobbling off against Fylde.

Elliott said: "I'm hoping he's only another week away. (He's had) a bit of sciatica, nerve problem.

"They can become a long term thing so fingers crossed a week today (the arrival of AFC Telford) he's hopefully ok."

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United v Curzon Ashton - in pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott backs Elliott to score more - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Fraser Preston reacts to winner - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United 2 Curzon Ashton 1 - report