Boston United keeper Jake Frestle 'learning a lot' from Holbeach United stint

Jake Frestle is getting regular football with Holbeach United. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United keeper Jake Frestle is 'learning a lot' from his experiences in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

The teenager has been turning out for Holbeach United as new boss Gary Frost aims to pull the Tigers up from the foot of the table.

"He’s trained regularly with us and been great," Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott said.

"He takes a lot of hits from the strikers and he’s always staying in for extra practice.

"Obviously, he needs to get regular men’s football and he's getting that and learning a lot."

With Covid affecting the past two seasons, United's plans of getting Frestle out on loan to gain regular match experience were thwarted.

But now the young stopper - who also had a brief taste of the Lincs League with Horncastle Town - has been getting his opportunity.

"He's done well to be fair," Frost said.

"Made some key saves at important times during games and is improving every week."

