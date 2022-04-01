Paul Cox knows it is important Boston United are ready to play the long game.

The Pilgrims have nine of their 42 National League North fixtures left to fit into the final five weeks of the season.

With many twists and turns left in this campaign - made all the more exciting by the title race, play-off chase and relegation battle all still far from decided - Cox is adamant his squad have to be ready for a marathon and not a sprint.

In the manager's eyes, that means not getting carried away with a win or getting too downbeat if beaten, instead focusing on the task in hand - a top-seven finish.

"I think this will go to the wire and the team that wins it, the team that gets relegated and the teams that ultimately finish in the play-offs, it'll probably go to the final week," Cox said.

"We've got to be physically and - more importantly - mentally ready for the long game.

"It's going to be a marathon. These next weeks, we've got to be spot on and do all we can to make sure we finish in that play off spot."

Fraser Preston charges forward at Darlington last week. Photo: Oliver Atkin

While many eyes will be on today's top-of-the-table battle between leaders Gateshead and second-place Brackley Town, United and visitors Blyth Spartans are both setting their sights on three points that could give them a massive boost in their respective battles.

For ninth-placed Boston, victory could see them pull level on points with sixth-placed York City in the table, while three points could also see them leapfrog Southport and Hereford if both sides fail to get the results they want in respective matches at home to Kettering and Alfreton.

Meanwhile, third-bottom Blyth are eager to put some breathing space between themselves and the bottom two of Gusieley and Farsley Celtic, both of whom have games in hand.

Guiseley trail Blyth - who have one win and six defeats in their past seven matches - by three points and Farsley by just one.

Kick off at the Jakemans Community Stadium will be at 3pm, with Boston looking to put Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Darlington behind them.

