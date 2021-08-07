Boston United to finish pre-season schedule with ‘tough’ Grimsby Town fixture

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott believes Boston United are in for a tough game when they host Grimsby Town.

Today’s fixture (KO 3pm) completes the Pilgrims’ pre-season schedule ahead of next week’s curtain raiser against Spennymoor Town.

The National League Mariners - managed by ex-Pilgrims boss Paul Hurst - have former Boston favourites Shaun Pearson and James McKeown in their squad.

“The point of the pre-season proigramme we had was to give us real good tests,” Elliott said.

“I think we've had a really good mixture of games and I'm happy with what we’ve had so far.

”It’ll be a tough game.”

