Boston United's Jake Wright snr determined to end the 'most frustrating' season of his career on a high

Jake Wright snr is calling on Boston United to take the play-off chase by the scruff off the neck as he looks to salvage something from the 'most frustrating' season of his career.

The 36-year-old defender returned from suspension as the Pilgrims were beaten 2-1 at Chorley on Tuesday night.

Now he wants United to leave Curzon Ashton with three points on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Despite collecting just one point from their last three games, Boston remain a point outside the National League North's top seven.

Now Wright wants to see the Pilgrims begin imposing themselves in the fight for promotion.

"We need to start taking care of our own results and not relying on other teams to stay in it," he told United's YouTube channel.

"The last two games we've picked up a point, but still only a point behind so still everything to play for."

Jake Wright snr. Photo: Oliver Atkin

This campaign has been a stop-start one for Wright, who made just one substitute appearance in his first 11 competitive games after signing.

He featured in the next four contests before picking up an injury against York City which ruled him out for five months.

After pulling on the shirt a further three times he was forced to serve a three-match ban for a straight red card in the draw at at Alfreton.

"It's been the most frustrating season I've had in my career," Wright added.

"I didn't start the season as he (Craig Elliott) was playing Shielsy (Luke Shiels) and Garns (Scott Garner).

"After 10-15 games I got in and had three (starts), then got injured.

"Then I got suspended. That's my own fault, nothing I can do about that.

"There's seven games left and hopefully I can be involved in every game."

Striker Jordan Burrow's season could be over due to an ankle injury sustained from a heavy Andy Halls challenge at Chorley on Tuesday.

The Magpie escaped with a yellow card, something that frustrated Wright as he and Shiels have both been serving bans for challenges he deems less dangerous.

"That's frustrating and obviously we didn't injure anyone," Wright said.

"Jord's got injured from the tackle and will maybe miss the rest of the season, and the lad's just got a yellow card.

"That's what you want, consistency, But we can't do anything about that. We go again."

