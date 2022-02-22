Brad Abbott makes shock Boston United return

Brad Abbott has returned to Boston United. Photo: Eric Brown

Brad Abbot has made a shock return to Boston United.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been brought back to the club as manager Paul Cox looks to bring in a new 'mindset' at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Abbott, who will be eligible to face Kidderminster Harriers this evening (KO 7.45pm), made 106 appearances and scored 13 goals for the Pilgrims after being bought from Buxton in December 2017.

His final match for Boston was the 2020 National League North play-off final, which saw Craig Elliott's side beaten 1-0 by Altrincham.

Abbot left that summer, citing his desire for a 'fresh challenge'

However, his spell at Northern Premier League side Grantham Town, where he was made captain, didn't work out.

The former Barnsley youngster left the Gingerbreads and trialled with Lincolnshire rivals Gainsborough Trinity before Covid saw their season curtailed.

Abbott returned to Boston with Spennymoor in August. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Elliott toyed with the idea of bringing free agent Abbott back to Boston last season, only for the National League North campaign to be made null and void.

Abbott joined league rivals Spennymoor Town in the close season and made his first appearance at the Jakemans Community Stadium in August, winning a penalty and setting up the winner as the Moors kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win.

