Can former Boston United striker Graeme Jones help England reach Euro 2020 final?

Graeme Jones with Bukayo Saka. Photo: Getty Images

Graeme Jones is hoping he can book a place in the Euro 2020 final tonight.

The former Boston United striker is part of Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff who are preparing the England team to face Denmark at Wembley.

The Three Lions earned a place in the quarter finals with a fantastic 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine on Saturday evening.

Harry Kane scored twice in Rome.

Harry Maguire, the brother of former Boston United defender Joe, and Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson also got on the scoresheet with fine headed goals.

Kane and Sterling netted as England beat Germany 2-0 in the last 16 round last Tuesday.

Kick off is at 8pm tonight.

