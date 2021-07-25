Covid makes cover for positions more important than ever, says Boston United boss Craig Elliott

Keeper George Sykes-Kenworthy played on trial on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott believes that cover for positions in his squad is more important then ever - because of the threat of Covid.

The Boston United boss is hoping to bring in a goalkeeper within the next few days to rival Peter Crook, and has also expressed an interest in signing trialist Keenan Ferguson, who has impressed at right back.

In a season when players called be forced to self isolate - or worse - with little notice before a match, the Pilgrims want to make sure they don't leave anything to chance.

"You don't want to lose games because you're missing one or two key players, and I think that'll be important moving forward," Elliott said.

"Hopefully we have that covered in most positions. We've also got a lot of versatility in the squad.

"You always need a bit of luck in these things as well, hopefully we get that."

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United v Norwich City - photos

MORE PILGRIMS: United hope to sign keeper this week - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston 3 Norwich 3 - report

MORE PILGRIMS: Garner still has title ambitions - news