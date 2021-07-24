Four-midable Jordan Burrow's rich scoring form continues as Boston United draw with Norwich City XI

Jordan Burrow. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Another game, another Jordan Burrow goal. The Boston United striker kept up his record of scoring in every pre-season Pilgrims match this afternoon as his side drew 3-3 with Norwich City U23s.

The target man's fourth goal - and third header - of the summer opened the scoring while Jake Wright jnr and Joe Leesley handed the hosts a 3-0 interval lead at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Rob Nizet, and Dan Adshead, with a brace, found the net for the Premier League club in the second 45 to force a draw.

Trialists George Sykes-Kenworthy and Keenan Ferguson were named in Boston's starting XI, with fellow hopeful Jamie Sharman on the bench.

Pilgrims skipper Luke Shiels returned to the side after hobbling off in last week's 5-0 victory over Lincoln City, although Jordan Preston (quad) was unavailable after joining Andy Butler on the treatment table.

Swiss international Timm Klose, back in Norwich following a loan at Basel, and German Tom Trybull - who played in the Championship with Blackburn last season - were the senior players amongst a youthful Canaries squad.

Shiels headed Leesley's free kick over the bar in the opening exchanges before the Pilgrims netted two goals in little more than a minute.

Firstly, Burrow powered home a 10th-minute header, meeting Terry Hawkridge's deep cross.

Seconds later and Wright jnr (as he is now known following the arrival of his namesake this week) doubled the advantage, sweeping his effort beyond Joe Rose after being put put through by Connor Dimaio.

With more than a third of the game played, Norwich's first sight of goal came via Nizet, Sykes-Kenworthy comfortably collecting the free kick.

Aiden Fitzpatrick then made space before flashing an effort across the Pilgrims' goal.

But it was the hosts showing a cutting edge, Leesley smashing home a third in the 40th minute from a tight angle - reminiscent of his finish at Farsley Celtic last season - after interplay with Wright jnr.

Two goals in as many minutes pulled the Canaries back into the game.

Nizet drilled home a low 20 yarder to complete a neatly worked free kick move on the hour before Adshead - seconds after the Pilgrims had made a triple substitution - found space in the box to power beyond Sykes-Kenworthy.

The Boston trialist was called upon to deny Tom Dickson-Peters with his feet, his final action before being replaced by Peter Crook.

United sub Jay Rollins fired inches wide after cutting inside on his favoured right boot while a second effort clipped the bar. In between, Ferguson got a rush of blood when presented with a shooting opportunity, blazing well wide.

The Canaries completed the comeback in the 90th minute as Adshead slotted home through the pack after Crook had parried an initial effort.

PILGRIMS: Sykes-Kenworthy (Crook 66), Duxbury (Sharman 76) , Platt (Byrne HT), Shiels (Tootle 76), Burrow (F. Preston 66), Wright Jnr, Ferguson, Wright Snr, Dimaio (Thanoj 76), Hawkridge, Leesley (Green 66).

NORWICH: Rose (St paul 75), Guirgi, Nizet (Warner 61), Tomkinson, Klose, Trybull Stewart 61), Adshead, Riley (Khumbeni HT), Dickson-Peters, Fitzpatrick (Hutchinson 72), Earley (Warner 66).

REF: Alistair Wilson.

ATT: 642.

