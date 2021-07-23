Goalscoring options impressing Boston United manager Craig Elliott

Jake wright and Jordan Burrow. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's strikers are all off the mark in pre-season - and manager Craig Elliott believes there is plenty more to come from four very different players.

Target man Jordan Burrow and summer signing Danny Elliott both have competitive goals to their names already after - along with defender Matt Tootle - netting in the 3-2 Lincolnshire Senior Cup win at Lincoln United.

While an early goal can often ease a striker's nerves, Burrow has scored in all three warm-up games so far, the opener at Matlock Town and also Saturday's 5-0 victory over Lincoln City - a game in which all four of the Pilgrims' forwards got on the scoresheet.

"I liked the look of Danny today," Elliott said after his two-goal display in Saturday's victory over the Red Imps.

"He's the type of player that fans attach themselves to. He's a hero and gets down the sides and then scores a scruffy goal - they're the ones you want."

Fellow summer arrival Jordan Preston also caught the eye, with the manager adamant he will only improve the more he gets to know his new teammates.

"Jordan Preston's just a very clever player," he added.

"To the footballing eye he's such a clever player, and the more we get used to him the more of that we'll see."

Burrow's goals have all been about experience and positioning.

"The physicality of Jordan Burrow, that's a brilliant goal," Elliott added after the Lincoln win.

"You don't see many of them these days.

"And Jake, he's that pest we know he can be and that was a really good finish.

"All the forwards have different attributes and that's shown already."

