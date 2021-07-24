Boston United want second keeper signed by next week, manager Craig Elliott admits one trialist has given him a 'problem'

Josh Barnes has played on trial for United this season. Photo: Getty Images

Boston United are hoping to have a second keeper signed up by next week.

Former Derby County U23 and Bradford City stopper George Sykes-Kenworthy played the majority of today's 3-3- draw with a Norwich City XI.

Another trialist Josh Barnes has also pulled on the gloves for the Pilgrims in pre-season, while manager Craig Elliott is also in talks with a further option to rival Peter Crook for a place between the sticks.

"We need a keeper, we've had a couple in training as well and I've talked to another one," Elliott confirmed.

"I'm hoping, fingers crossed, we can get something done next week, get it sorted."

Elliott said he thought Sykes-Kenworthy 'did well' for Boston, but it was another of today's three trialists which caught the manager's eye.

Ex-Sheffield United youngster Keenan Ferguson put in an impressive display over 90 minutes at right back, after also coming off the bench in last week's 5-0 win over Lincoln City.

While a keeper remains the number one priority, Elliott admits he would love to add the 21-year-old to his squad.

"I think he's given me a problem," the manager added.

"He's an excellent player, I know a lot about his background.

"He's trained really well and we need to put a lid on that this week and see what happens."

Reflecting on the Canaries draw, in which Boston held a 3-0 interval lead, Elliott added: "I thought we did really well first half and, second half, I was disappointed in the first 15 minutes.

"I just thought it was a mixture of us believing a lot of praise I gave them at half time - which I regret now - and them stepping things up.

"I wasn't happy about a few things but it's better to iron them out now than when it really matters."

