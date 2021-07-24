Boston United feels like a 'completely different club' but Scott Garner's promotion mission hasn't changed

Scott Garner. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Scott Garner admits that Boston United feels like a 'completely different club' to the one he first joined eight years ago. However, the mission remains the same.

The 31-year-old is determined to put past frustrations behind him and finally help the club reach the National League.

And he believes that a move south to the Jakemans Community Stadium will work to the Pilgrims' advantage.

"The club's moved on from when I first joined," he said.

"You still see the same faces and feel part of Boston, but it's a completely different club.

"I think, if I wasn't at Boston, I wouldn't recognise the club as they have moved on massively. But being here is brilliant and it's great being part of it."

Garner wants United to make their new home one where rivals fear to come - and expects the supporters to play their part.

"Keep bringing them in, more and more," he added.

"If we can fill the stadium up then we can make it a place players want to come, but also a place they'll fear as well.

"If we play well then teams can start thinking 'we could get done there'. We've already sent out a good message with the crowd back."

The defender was brought to York Street on loan from Cambridge United by former manager Dennis Greene in 2013, suffering play-off heartbreak twice before leaving for FC Halifax Town three seasons later.

A move to Guiseley followed before Craig Elliott brought Garner back midway through the 2019-20 campaign, which ended with a third play-off defeat.

"I think there's one aim this year and it is to become champions of the league," added Garner.

"That's one thing I'd like to do before my time's up at Boston, whenever that is - to get Boston out this league.

"Whether that's winning this league or in the play-offs, preferably winning the league. You look at the manager, the squad and the chairman and they'll push for everything to make it this year."

The National League North season was axed in January, but after a long wait Garner is delighted to be able to lace up the boots once more.

He said: "It's been a long time, you've just got to keep yourself busy and ticking over.

"Realistically, there's been bigger things going on, but it's nice top get it back on track.

"We've got really good players and we're all fit and ready to go. To be honest, the manager's got an absolute headache as he's got too many good players.

"I feel good, sharp, fit and ready to go. I'm getting older and older as time goes on, but I still feel great and I don't want to waste any time."

United host Norwich City U23s this afternoon.

