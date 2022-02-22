Cox wants 'dogged' Boston United to grind out wins on the road, beginning at Kidderminster Harriers

Keenan Ferguson bursts forward during United's 4-1 win over Kidderminster in the FA Trophy. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox wants Boston United to improve their away record - beginning at Kidderminster Harriers tonight.

Russell Penn's side have enjoyed a sensational season, reaching the FA Cup's fourth round before a heartbreaking extra-time stoppage-time defeat to Premier League West Ham United.

They also sit third in the National League North with games in hand on the top two.

Boston, in contrast are attempting return to the top seven, having lost six and won three of their 11 games on the road to date.

And with the ninth-placed Pilgrims having picked up just eight points from the 10 matches against sides above them in the tale to date, Cox is demanding better.

"The one thing we need to do is beating the teams above us in the table," he said.

"We have to do better. If we want to be successful then we have to beat teams and getting good points away from home, the little things that make teams promotion, contenders we have to improve on.

"We have to go away from home and be a little bit more dogged and rugged and grind out good results, especially at the business end of the season."

Ashley Hemmings' deflected effort caught out keeper Marcus Dewhurst to secure the Harriers a 2-1 league win at the Jakemans Community Centre in December, Boston beating Kidderminster 4-1 seven days later at the same venue in the FA Trophy.

The Pilgrims are four points off seventh-place Hereford with two games in hand, and Cox believes it is key that his side don't lose further ground on their play-off rivals.

"There's 51 points left to play for, everything to play for," he added.

"But if there's any strategy in it, we have to stay on the coat tails of the sides above us when we're at our weakest.

"We've got a lot of players out and until we get key players back we have to stay around there."

Jordan Burrow, Jake Wright snr, Paul Green, James Hanson and Jake Wright jnr have all been out injured in recent weeks with Andi Thanoj suspended.

