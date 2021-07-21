Danny Elliott hopes play-off heroics can see him bring extra sharpness to Boston United's attack

Danny Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Danny Elliott hopes his play-off heroics can help him bring an extra sharpness to Boston United

The 25-year-old came off the bench to score the winning goal in stoppage time as the Pilgrims won 3-2 at Lincoln United in the Lincolnshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night - just hours after being unveiled as a United player.

And his exploits didn’t end there as he netted twice against Lincoln City in a 5-0 friendly win on Saturday - the first game at the Jakemans Community Stadum in front of fans.

Elliott was part of the Chester side which played out goalless draw in Boston in December. But after the National League North campaign was made null and void, he was snapped up by Hartlepool United.

It was a spell which ended on a high for the former Alfreton Town attacker, slotting home a penalty in the play-off final shootout as Pools pipped Torquay United to a place in the Football League.

“It’s been a good time lately,” Elliott said. “That move came about in April and it was great to be a part of that. I learned a lot when I was there from a lot of top quality players.

“Learning from them improved my own game and kept me fit - I’ve not had six months out like a lot of Conference North players.

“Hopefully, I can come in sharp, ready to go and firing straight away.”

Elliott doesn’t want last season’s promotion to be a one off, and has high hopes for the 2021-22 campaign.

“It’s exciting. The manager’s told me his plans and we’ve got a lot of firepower up front,” added Elliott, who is excited at the chances that could come his way in a squad which includes hold up man Jordan Burrow and an abundance of wingers and playmaking midfielders keen to get balls into the box.

“Hopefully, I can add to that.

“It’s always is tough in this league as you’ve got a lot of big teams in there. Chester, York, Gloucester have gone full time now, Spennymoor, ourselves, Fylde; there’s a lot of teams with big ambitions but I’m quietly confident we can have a good season.”

