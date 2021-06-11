Elliott expects ‘really competitive game’ against Grimsby Town

United assistant John McDermott.

Craig Elliott is expecting a ‘really competitive game’ when Boston United entertain Grimsby Town in a pre-season friendly.

Former Pilgrims boss Paul Hurst and ex-player Shaun Pearson will be in town for the contest, which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, August 7 - one week before the start of the National League North season begins.

The contest also puts United assistant John McDermott against the club for whom he made 647 appearances.

“I think this one will be a really competitive game,” Elliott said.

“It’s just before our season starts so both teams will be where they need to be in terms of match fitness.

“There’s not a lot between us now in terms of league positions so I think it’ll be a really good game.”

The Mariners were relegated from League Two last season.

MORE PILGRIMS: United back in training - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Paul Green reflects on his appearance at Euro 2012 - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Thewlis joins rival - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Familiarity could breed success - news