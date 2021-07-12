Jones and Southgate after defeat to Italy. Photo: Getty Images

It was Euro 2020 heartbreak for former Boston United striker Graeme Jones on Sunday night.

The ex-Pilgrim - part of Gareth Southgate's coaching staff - watched on at Wembley Stadium as England were beaten on penalties by champions Italy.

Luke Shaw had put the Three Lions 1-0 up early on only for Leonardo Bonucci to level and force extra time.

Into spot kicks the Azzurri won 3-2 from 12 yards with England missing three of their five efforts on goal.

