Ex-Boston United players sign for National League rival, seven former Pilgrims remaining with Peterborough Sports

Dominic Knowles. Photo: Eric Brown

Matt Challoner has become the latest member of Boston United s 2019-20 play-off finalists to join a National League North rival.

The right back has moved to Curzon Ashton after his deal with Southport ended.

Challoner joined Boston from Chorley in 2020 and trained just once with his new teammates before the season was ended due to Covid-19.

However, he eventually made two appearances for United after the play-offs were given the green light - a victory over Gateshead and defeat to Alfreton - although he had already agreed to join the Port the following season.

He will be playing alongside former Boston striker Dominic Knowles who has agreed to remain with the Nash next season.

Jordan Thewlis and Brad Abbott, teammates of Challoner and Knowles from those matches, have signed for Guiseley and Spennymoor Town respectively.

"You're looking to see what other teams have signed. Jordan Thewlis has joined Guiseley and that's a good move for him," manager Craig Elliott said.

Matt Challoner battles with Gateshead's Jordan Preston, who has since joined Boston. Photo: @RussellDossett (www.sportspictures.online)

"Another lad who's ex-Boston, Brad Abbott, he did fantastic for me so I'm glad he's got himself a really good club as well."

Seven former United players will be remaining with Southern League Premier Division Central side Peterborough Sports next season.

Jordan Nicholson, another to play for Boston in those play-offs, will stay on at the ambitious sports, alongside Brad McGowan, Lewis Hilliard, Dan Lawlor, Mitch Griffiths and the Jones brothers, Richard and Mark.

