Former Boston United duo join Weymouth

Ross Fitzsimons. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Keeper Ross Fitzsimons has joined National League Weymouth.

The former Notts County stopper began last season with Boston United but was bought by Stockport County after the National League North season was made null and void.

There had been some speculation that, after becoming a free agent, he could return to the Pilgrims.

However, he was today unveiled as a Weymouth player.

Joining him is Ahkeem Rose.

The Jamaican-born forward spent time on loan with Boston in 2018 from Grimsby Town.

The duo are two of several United players to find new clubs over the past few days.

MORE PILGRIMS: Ex players on the move - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United announce squad numbers - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Matlock 3 United 2 - photo gallery

MORE PILGRIMS: United fan relives Euro 2020 Wembley semi win - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Floodlights back up - news