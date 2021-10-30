Former Chelsea, Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth winger joins Boston United, while French defender arrives on loan from Huddersfield Town

Lalkovic ion action for Portsmouth. Photo: Getty Images

Former Chelsea, Portsmouth and Doncaster Rovers winger Milan Lalkovic has joined Boston United ahead of today's National League North contest against Hereford.

The Pilgrims have also filled a gap in their defence with the loan signing of Huddersfield Town youngster Loick Ayina.

Slovakian Lalkovic, who joins the club on a permanent deal, began his career in the Chelsea youth set-up before making first-team appearances in the UK with Doncaster Rovers, Walsall, Barnsley, Portsmouth and Ross County.

Lalkovic skips a challenge during his Chelsea days. Photo: Getty Images

The 28-year-old has also played across Europe for ADO Den Haag (Netherlands) and Vitoria SC (Portugal) - with whom he won the Portuguese Cup - as well as in the Czech Republic for FK Mlada Boleslav, Sigma Olomouc, Banik Ostrava and FK Pribram, his most recent club.

Frenchman Ayina, an 18-year-old central defender, has arrived on loan from Championship side Huddersfield to plug the gap left by injuries to Luke Shiels and ex-Bull Jake Wright snr.

He has impressed in the Terriers' youth ranks and was rewarded with a contract running until 2024, with a further one-year-option, in June.

Ayina was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and grew up near Paris, formerly on the books of ESTAC Troyes and Sarcelles AAS.

Loick Ayina reaches around for the ball in a contest against Chelsea. Photo: Getty Images

Today's contest kicks off at 3pm, with ex-Pilgrim Pa Sulay Njie signing for Hereford ahead of kick off.

