Jake Leake and Luke Spokes return to parent clubs, but door remains open at Boston United

Luke Spokes. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jake Leake and Luke Spokes have returned to their parent clubs, but Craig Elliott says the door remains open at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

The youngsters both completed their loan spells with the Pilgrims following Saturday's 1-0 victory at Blyth Spartans.

Hull City defender Leake made nine appearances in a two-month period while midfielder Spokes returned to Grimsby Town after featuring in six games in a month-long spell.

However, that may not be the last United see of Spokes down Pilgrim Way.

Midfielder Connor Dimaio has been charged with betting offences by the FA and could be facing a ban.

If that's turns out to be the case, Elliott hopes Spokes could return to plug the gap once more.

"With (Scott) Duxbury getting back fit, Jake's gone back, and we'll see where we are with Spokes going forward," the manager said.

Jake Leake. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"We're waiting on Connor's situation with this FA Charge. It's dragging on and we'll see what happens."

Injured winger Jay Rollins has completed his one-month ban and was at the Jakemans Community Stadium for Tuesday's 2-1 win over York City, while Andi Thanoj is serving a five-month ban.

The FA continue to work their way through the charges following an investigation into gambling, with some players having to wait longer than others to discover their fates.

And while not condoning their actions, Elliott says the waiting has had an adverse effect on his players.

"With Connor we don't want to leave ourselves short and it could happen any day that we miss him," Elliott said, as the club and player await news of the punishment.

"It's been an absolute nightmare since June for all of them."

Ben Johnson scored four times as the Pilgrims' under 19s beat Chesterfield 7-4 in their first home league game of the season.

Sam Harris, Elliot Foster and Zane Millar were also on target.

