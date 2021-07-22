Exciting Boston United squad gives chairman David Newton 'hope', but manager Craig Elliott didn't get an 'easy ride' putting side together

Danny Elliott and Shane Byrne are among this season's new recruits. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's squad have caught the eye so far this pre-season, but chairman David Newton admits boss Craig Elliott wasn't given an 'easy ride' putting his team together.

While Newton leaves identifying targets up to manager Elliott and his team, he still has the final say on whether or not to green light a signing.

"A lot of that work has been done by Craig and Richard (Boryszczuk, chief scout) and the scouts, so I don't get too involved," Newton said of the recruitment process.

"But I quiz them about whether it's the right one and ask 'how much?' a lot.

"They don't get an easy ride. If I'm signing a player I need to make sure they've done all their homework and it's the right one who will fit into the squad."

However, Newton believes that due diligence has paid off with the squad preparing for a promotion push in the 2021-22 National League North campaign.

Experienced quartet Danny Elliott, Andy Butler, Shane Byrne and Jordan Preston have been added to the nucleus of last season's squad, which was sitting in the play-off spots when the previous campaign was made null and void.

"Obviously, a lot of the players were here last season, even if the fans are only getting to see them (live) for the first time," Newton added.

"We knew what we wanted to add and what we've added is what we think is quality.

"What I like is that we've got a good bench, and when we change things they're equal to players on the pitch.

"I go into every season with hope, but especially this one. I think there is a buzz.

"The players like the stadium and hopefully the fans like the stadium. That should give us a lift."

Fans got to watch a game at the Jakemans Community Stadium for the first time last Saturday, a 5-0 friendly win over Lincoln City.

Gone is the £70,000 annual rent the club was paying to play at York Street, while the Pilgrims hope to bring in more money via add ons at their new home such as corporate boxes, Ellenders restaurant, the hiring of function rooms and catering.

The chairman hopes positive early indications can be a sign of things to come.

"It's a lot of hard work to make this work and it's a big old place," Newton added.

"We've lost the rental side but obviously we have some big costs so we're in no doubt about the task at hand. But we've started well."

