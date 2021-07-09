Hannah’s last-minute finish sees Matlock Town beat Boston United in friendly

Jordan Burrow. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Ross Hannah’s 90th minute finish saw Matlock Town beat Boston United played at Causeway Lane tonight.

The six month break from action didn’t affect Jordan Burrow’s sharpness in front of goal as he met Paul Green’s cross to head United into a 12th minute lead.

The Gladiators levelled when Sam Egerton glanced home Alex Byrne’s free kick.

All square with 33 minute gone, and that’s how it stayed at half time.

The second half saw Jay Rollins put the visitors back in front on the follow up, only for Ross Hannah’s long ranger to level with 17 minutes left to play.

And Hannah had the final say at the death as he swept home the winning goal.

