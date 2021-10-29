Hereford contest a chance for Boston United to cement place in play-offs - Craig Elliott

Shane Byrne celebrates his winner against York. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United climbed into the National League North play-off spots on Tuesday night - now Craig Elliott wants his side to remain there.

A 2-1 victory over York City, courtesy of penalties from Danny Elliott and Shane Byrne, saw the Pilgrims leapfrog their visitors and move up to fifth.

But as Hereford arrive at the Jakemans Community Stadium on Saturday for the first meeting between the two sides since a goalless draw at Edgar Street in August 2019, Elliott has one thing on his mind.

"Now you're in there (the play-off places) you have to cement yourself in there," said the Pilgrims boss, whose side have won six and drawn one of their last seven games at home.

"They (Hereford) are another big club and I'd expect them to bring a few fans, it'll be another big occasion. It's frightening the size of some clubs in this league.

"But it's at home and our record here is good now, we want to build on that."

In a tight division, victory could see the Pilgrims climb as high as third while defeat could see Boston drop down as far as eighth.

Elliott, however, is more than aware of the the ups and downs of this division.

He added: "I know firmly where we are with targets and whether we're way off or near.

"In my own head I know where we are and I always get a feel after 10 games. I can have a good look at the league now and our results and see where we need to improve and where we've done well and what can hopefully help us kick on in the next 10 games now..

Defenders Jake Wright snr - who had a very brief spell with the Bulls last season - and Luke Shiels will be sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Despite those setbacks, the Pilgrims boss hopes his squad can improve upon their opening 10 league fixtures.

"We're a team that's going to grow," Elliott continued.

"This league can hurt you when you think you're doing well and you can get too low when you're not. You have to keep that balance as it is a difficult league.

"There's no team you look at and think they're weak and poor and won't trouble you."

MORE PILGRIMS: Loanees return to parent club - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United facing defensive 'nightmare' - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston v York - in pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Tom Platt reacts to York win - video