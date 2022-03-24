Boston United brought in Huddersfield Town midfielder Connor Shanks on non-league transfer deadline day.

The 19-year-old attack-minded player is a regular in Huddersfield's B team, where former Pilgrims loanees Loick Ayina, Demeaco Duhaney and Aaron Rowe have all previously featured.

Shanks came through the Bradford City youth system - where he played three times for the Bantams in the Papa John's Trophy - before joining Huddersfield.

He also had a spell on loan at Nuneaton Borough last year.

If Shanks features for United at Darlington on Saturday (KO 3pm) he will become the 43rd player to do so this campaign.

Scott Pollock has return to Northampton Town after completing his month-long loan with Boston.

Meanwhile, United keeper Peter Crook has joined Peterborough Sports on loan, with Boston having a recall option.

Peter Crook. Photo: Oliver Atkin

