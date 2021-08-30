Hull City loanee Jake Leake 'buzzing' after impressing on Boston United debut

Jake Leake impressed on his United debut. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jake Leake didn't know the names of any of his Boston United teammates when he arrived at the Jakemans Community Stadium on Saturday.

But by full time the Hull City loanee looked very much a Pilgrim, throwing himself wholeheartedly into the wild celebrations after a Fraser Preston's stoppage time winner saws off Curzon Ashton.

"It was great to be here, especially with the fans and to win it like that," said the left back, the Tigers' reigning under 18 player of the year.

"When we scored at the end I was buzzing we got the winner.

"How can you not enjoy something like that, the win and three points? Unfortunately we didn't get the clean sheet."

Preston's winner, slotted home in the final minute of time added on, sparked wild scenes that was the cherry on the cake in an impressive senior debut for the Tigers' under 23s player.

"I was just running with the boys, it's all a blur really," Leake added.

Jake Leake. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"I remember the fans going crazy. It was all amazing.

"I literally met the boys before kick off and didn't know anyone's names or anything.

"They all welcomed me and I can't wait to spend some more time with them."

Leake, who has been with Hull since the age of 12, didn't expect to be part of the Pilgrims' opening win of the National League North campaign when he woke up on Friday morning.

Jake Leake. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"It was out the blue," he explained.

"Andy Dawson (coach) gave me a call and said 'you've got a loan offer'.

"As soon as I heard it was Boston I knew I wanted to go. I was so glad I did, especially after the win.

"We played them (behind closed doors in pre-season last summer) and remember thinking they're a great team.

Jake Leake celebrates with Preston. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"I knew they were a good team and looked at the stadium on the internet and thought 'yeah, I fancy a bit of that'."

The young defender's long-term aim is to break into the Tigers' first team, but he isn't ruling out more appearances for Boston.

"(Playing for City) that's the aim eventually, but it's really important to learn here whilst I'm here.

"There's parts of the game i can work on more. There's a lot more physicality than in the under 23 games.

"We'll see what happens at the end of the month and if the club still want me."

Leake didn't get his clean sheet as Adam Thomas' 5th-minute tap-in looked to have secured a point for the Nash, but on another day he may have had an assist or two as clever cutbacks saw Jake Wright jnr rattle the bar and Danny Elliott, who opened the scoring from the penalty spot, head over.

"I had the freedom to get forward and put crosses in," Leake said. "Which is what I really wanted.

"And then also to deal with the more physical side of the game, especially winning headers and one-v-one duals."

United manager Craig Elliott admitted he was forced to sign Leake blind after injuries to Scott Duxbury, Joie Leesley and Matt Tootle left him without defensive cover. However, that gamble paid off.

"It's been a frantic 24 hours," he said. "On Friday I was working my way through four or five left backs. Thanks to Hull City for working it out.

"He's an 18 year old lad and he's been terrific and looks a real find.

"We had three recommendations (of left backs) from people we trust in the game. Sometimes these gambles pay off. Jake did really well."

