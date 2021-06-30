'Small list' of trialists offered chance to impress Boston United boss Craig Elliott

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott will run the rule over a handful of trialists in pre-season... although he has vowed not to waste anyone's time.

With 17 members of his squad already signed up - and a central defender and keeper still top priority - the Boston United manager originally intended to spend the next few weeks concentrating on the players he has in place.

However, a select few hopefuls will be given the chance to change his mind as the Pilgrims return to training this evening.

"We've got a small list of trialists coming in early July," Elliott said.

"I don't see that being prolonged over pre-season really, maybe a couple against Matlock in the first friendly.

"I think it's important our lads get straight into it really.

"There's not too many positions I'm looking at so there's no point messing players about if we're already comfortable in those areas."

