Boston United striker Jordan Burrow 'excited' to return to training... after being 'robbed' of 18 months of his career

Jordan Burrow. Photo: Oliver Attkin

Jordan Burrow is itching to begin pre-season training - after being 'robbed' of 18 months of his career.

The Boston United squad and a select band of trialists will link up once again this evening, following a handful of meet ups and fitness tests over the past couple of months.

For Burrow, it's a chance prepare for what he hopes will be a full campaign after having the previous two seasons - while a York City and later a Boston United player - cut short due to Covid.

"I feel like I've been robbed of a season and a half, really," he told bufc.co.uk.

"Hopefully, that'll prolong my career and I can have another year and a half on top of what I would have.

"I'm 28 so hopefully coming into my prime years. I'm feeling strong and feeling fit. Hopefully, I can have a good season, which I'm sure we will do.

"We've been in six or seven times already to do training sessions and testing.

"I'm really looking forward to it, it's been a long time not training and not playing.

"Like everybody else, I'm eager and excited to get going and have a good, positive season."

Boston were sitting in the play-off spots when the 2020-21 National League North season was scrapped.

Burrow is now looking to build on that.

He added: "We had a good, solid start last year - but that's all it was, a start.

"Fingers crossed we get a good start and it's back to normal, so to speak, and we can really kick on with the squad we've got.

"We feel we've got enough to be successful and hopefully we can be. We're all pushing in the same direction."

Burrow and teammate Jordan Preston received their Covid jabs from Jonathan Van Tam, England's Chief Deputy Medical Officer and an avid Pilgrims supporter, last week.

"It was a good experience, especially to get vaccinated by him," the striker said.

"He lightened the mood a little bit when I sat down, saying he was more nervous than I was.

"That chilled everything out. It was a good morning and hopefully it encourages more people to step forward and get the vaccine as well.

"If everyone can contribute to getting the vaccine that can really benefit the football side, getting more fans in the stadium.

"I've had first hand experience of being in the new stadium and I can tell you how brilliant it is. Hopefully all the fans can see how brilliant it is soon."

