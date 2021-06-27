Boston United to use pre-season contest against Norwich City as scouting mission

United defender Scott Garner in action against Norwich City the last time the two clubs met in a friendly, back in 2012.

Craig Elliott hopes Boston United's friendly against Premier League club Norwich City can double up as a scouting mission.

The Pilgrims boss has been building closer ties with the Canaries since the National League North campaign was declared null and void, including taking in a number of under 23s matches.

Newly-promoted City will send a youthful side to the Jakemans Community Stadium for a warm-up fixture on July 24, with manager Elliott keen to see how the opposition shape up against his squad.

"We've been in contact with Norwich in terms of some players that could potentially get out on loan, so we'll probably have a look at some of them that day," he said.

"They're a Premier League club now as well so it's a really exciting game.

"I'm really happy with the friendlies we've got, there's a good mixture there so it'll give us a good test. Fingers crossed we can get a good crowd in for the home games."

Sheffield United, Wednesday and Huddersfield Town are among other clubs that Elliott has been building bridges with in recent months, and sees these relationships vital for aiding his side's hopes of a promotion push.

"It's important we have contact with these teams as we could potentially need loans during the season with injuries and suspensions," he continued.

"Potentially it's players who can help improve us. It (links with Norwich) gives us the chance to look in a different area as well."

League One play-off finalists Lincoln City will visit United's new stadium on July 17, with the Boston manager again hoping to use the contest as more than just fitness training.

Elliott said: "They're a good footballing team and have a good manager who I've got a lot of respect for. What he's done in the game has been brilliant.

"I'm really looking forward to that game. I'm looking forward to seeing what I can pick up from that game and seeing how they do certain things."

United's pre-season schedule: Friday, July 9 v Matlock Town (A); Tuesday, July 13 v Lincoln United (A, Lincolnshire Senior Cup first round); Saturday, July 17 v Lincoln City (H); Saturday, July 24 v Norwich City U23s (H); Tuesday, July 27 v Notts County (H); Saturday, August 7 v Grimsby Town (H).

MORE PILGRIMS: Former players on the move - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United players vaccinated by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Winger links up with United - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United squad presented with trophy after winning league title - news

MORE PILGRIMS: In his own words: Byrne on why he left Brackley for Boston - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United back in training - news