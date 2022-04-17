"I like to concentrate on how we can affect the game!" Boston United want to shock title-chasing Brackley Town

Paul Cox says Boston United will be going to Brackley Town looking to shock the title chasers.

The Saints trail leaders Gateshead by just a point, having conceded just 19 times in 37 games this season.

While there will be many who think it's a case of damage limitation for Boston, Cox - who joked he may be getting the beers in on the way home from St James' Park tomorrow - says his glass is half full.

"I think things have changed, it's got us closer to Chorley," Cox said after Friday's 2-1 win against Bradford Park Avenue which left the Pilgrims in the play-off spots and just five behind the fifth-placed Magpies.

"It's whether your glass is half full or half empty. I don't want to look down I want to look up and see if we can catch Chorley.

"I want us to be positive. I'll asses the boys on Saturday and Sunday.

"The fitness levels are better now and we're stronger as games go on but freshness at this time of year is key."

Goals from Shane Byrne and Danny Elliott saw United win 2-1 at Brackley in the FA Trophy earlier this season, but Kevin Wilkin's side left the Jakemans Community Stadium with a 3-1 National League North win in December.

"We know how Brackley will play," Cox added.

"When I was at Kettering it was our local derby so I know about them.

"They're up there for a reason because they're a good side full of good players and they're hard to break down. They don't concede many goals.

"We've done our homework but I like to concentrate on how we can affect the game. It's really about us applying ourselves there."

