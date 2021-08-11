"I'd rather win 1-0 than 5-1!" Luke Shiels wants Boston United's defence to maintain their mean record

Luke Shiels. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Luke Shiels is more concerned about stopping goals than scoring them this season.

Boston United prided themselves on their mean defence last season, keeping eight clean sheets in 17 contests.

However, Shiels and fellow centre back Scott Garner also chipped in with vital goals, scoring seven times between them in the 2020-21 campaign before it was made null and void.

But with the arrivals of Danny Elliott and Jordan Preston to bolster the front line, the Boston captain knows what he wants to concentrate on this term.

"Clean sheets are massive for me. I'd rather win 1-0- than 5-1," Shiels said.

"I'm sure we'll get many of them as well with the team we have."

However, that doesn't mean the defender won't be looking to chip in with a few.

He continued: "We're always expected to score. We have targets, me and Garns, but hopefully I don't think we'll be needed as much as last season with the strikeforce we have.

"There's healthy competition and I'm sure there'll be plenty of goals."

The Pilgrims will host Spenymoor Town at the Jakemans Stadium - their first competitive fixture down their new Pilgrim Way home in front of fans - on Saturday, but all focus must be on the match itself.

"It's what we're working for, that first game of the season," skipper Shiels said.

"I'm confident we'll be right at it first game of the season.

"For the fans and everyone it'll be a big occasion, but we've got to play the game and not the occasion."

Shiels believes United's summer transfer dealings have only strengthened their chances of success this season.

"It's healthy competition," he added.

"It's good for everyone to look over their shoulder and make sure they're living right, training right.

"It's good nobody's getting comfortable in their position.

"In training you look around, everyone could start, everyone is good enough to play. But that's not my headache, I'll let the gaffer worry about that."

