Former Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United youngster Keenan Ferguson ready to get stuck into the National League North with Boston United

Keenan Ferguson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Keenan Ferguson is looking forward to getting stuck into life in the National League North - even if the Boston United defender has some learning to do.

The Pilgrims begin their campaign at home to Spennymoor Town on Saturday (KO 3pm).

But for Ferguson, who has previously been part of the Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur academies, it is a step into the great unknown of non-league football.

"I've never really heard of Spennymoor before," he confessed.

"I just have to get to work, watch some video footage and get ready.

"It's all a different experience, having fans in and things like that. The atmosphere's good and I've just got to get on with it."

While life may be different away from the academies, Ferguson hopes he can bring valuable lessons into senior football.

He added: "Sheffield United was really good for me. The manager was about getting stuck in.

"When I went down south it was different but I had to adapt and be more technical.

"I really enjoyed it with Spurs but injuries was the problem. I learned a lot about a different style of football."

The 21-year-old was added to the squad last week after impressing on trial.

"I've enjoyed it, the lads have been really good and the set-up's really good here," he continued.

"Hopefully, we can win the league this year."

MORE PILGRIMS: Tough decisions as keeper signs - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Duxbury injury adds to United woes - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Defender signs - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Why Luke Shiels has sleepless nights - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Football returns to York Street - news