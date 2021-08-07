Scott Duxbury facing spell on sidelines as Boston United's injury and illness worries pile up

Scott Duxbury. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Scott Duxbury is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering suspected ligament damage - adding to Boston United's fitness and illness worries.

The defender left the pitch on a stretcher during today's 1-0 friendly defeat to Grimsby Town after being caught by goalscorer John McAtee.

Duxbury was given oxygen while being treated for his injury, leaving with his leg heavily strapped.

Although there is no break, manager Craig Elliott fears his defender faces a period out of action.

"I think it's ligament damage. Hopefully not as bad as feared but it could be potentially bad," he said.

"We're not sure yet with the swelling.

"It's one of those challenges the lad doesn't need to make. As soon as he does it I knew it'd be bad."

Duxbury isn't the only fitness worry for the Pilgrims ahead of Saturday's league opener against Spennymoor Town, with Jake Rollins picking up a knee injury this afternoon, Paul Green sidelined with a back problem and Shane Byrne and Andi Thanoj unavailable due to illness.

Defender Andy Butler also remains unavailable and hasn't featured since the county cup victory over Lincoln United on July 13.

"You want to get through to the start of the season," Elliott said.

"I wish I'd never opened my mouth on Monday, saying it's good to get to this point without injury - but it's been anything but since with illness and injury.

"We planned for Shane to play today but he wasn't available. Then Andi felt ill this morning and Greeny's got a bad back - to lose three players in a key position isn't great."

Commenting on Butler, who suffered blurred vision after a head clash at Ashby Avenue, Elliott continued: "He's not available to play at the minute."

