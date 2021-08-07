Elliott expects 'tough decisions' as keeper George Sykes-Kenworthy signs for Boston United

George Sykes-Kenworthy. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Goalkeeper George Sykes-Kenworthy has joined Boston United - and manager Craig Elliott expects him to push Peter Crook for a place between the sticks.

The former Bradford City and Derby County youngster joined his teammates for today's official team photoshoot prior to kick off.

"Playing them both, 50-50 today, it generated that competition in the squad and it's important we have competition for the number one shirt as well," Elliott said.

"I'll have some tough decisions as the week goes on."

The stopper earned his deal after impressing in pre-season.

"He's trained well. He's got good potential and had a stint in this league with Guiseley," Elliott said.

"I thought he did really well second half today (the 1-0 defeat to Grimsby Town).

"I think the biggest thing of pre-season was that he didn't have a lot to do in some of the games, it's been hard to judge. But I'm pleased he's had a lot to do."

