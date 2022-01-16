In-form Boston United striker Jake Wright jnr facing suspension

Jake Wright jnr is facing a three-game ban. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United striker Jake Wright jnr will serve a three-match suspension.

The news will come as a blow to the Pilgrims, with the attacker in top form, scoring six goals in his last six starts.

Wright jnr was sent off for foul and abusive language towards referee Andrew Miller following Saturday's 4-3 FA Trophy defeat at Morpeth Town.

Miller, whose performance was criticised by United manager Paul Green, gave a controversial second half penalty which allowed the hosts to pull level.

Although the dismissal was missed at the time, it was later reported on United's website.

Wright jnr opened the scoring before coming off in the 32nd minute, what Green labelled a 'precaution' after the player felt a hamstring tweak.

A red card for foul and abusive language normally carries a two-game suspension, but Wright jnr will spend an additional match on the sidelines as this is his second red of the season.

He was also sent off in the FA Cup defeat to Stratford.

