"I took it with both hands!" James Hanson wants to be part of a Boston United promotion push, admitting he 'wasn't enjoying' life at Farsley Celtic

James Hanson. Photo: Getty Images

James Hanson took the opportunity 'with both hands' when Boston United came knocking - admitting he wasn't enjoying his football at Farsley Celtic.

The former Sheffield United and Bradford City striker joined National League North rivals Celtic in the summer after leaving Grimsby Town.

But after sweeping changes at The Citadel, he was delighted to join Boston - and what he hopes to be a promotion push - this week.

"The reason I signed (for Farsley) was that it was on my doorstep and I knew a couple of lads there and the manager (Adam Lakeland) I respected," 6'4# target man Hanson told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"But he left mid-season to go to Curzon and a few of my mates left to go to different clubs and I wasn't enjoying it there.

"The club decided to go down the youth route to pull some money back and get the experienced players out, and maybe take the risk that they wouldn't go down.

"So when this opportunity came I took it with both hands."

Hanson also revealed he found Boston to be an attractive option.

He continued: "It's not full time, bit it's a very big club and competing at the right end of the table.

"I wanted to come to a club that at least they were having a go and, looking at the table, Boston are in a great position to try to challenge for promotion."

Hanson replaced Jake Wright jnr in the 32nd minute, playing more than an hour with little pre-match preparation.

He explained: "It was earlier than I planned. I was expecting 20 minutes, just being back from Covid, so I've had a coupe of weeks off and I've not played for a month due to my calf.

"But at the same time it was great to get minutes. That's what I'm here for."

