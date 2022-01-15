Paul Green 'disappointed' by goals conceded as Boston United exit FA Trophy, offers update on Jake Wright jnr injury

Paul Green. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Green is 'absolutely gutted' Boston United' s FA Trophy run is over.

The Pilgrims were beaten 4-3 at Northern Premier League Morpeth Town, despite leading 3-2 at the break.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts' two second-half finishing frustrated the interim boss, what he saw as a poor penalty decision following a foul on Liam Henderson and his side failing to clear his lines.

"I'm absolutely gutted. And the players are in there (are too)," Green told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"I thought we started off really bright, but they pegged us back with two really good goals.

"We got back into it to make it 3-2 and I just felt some of the decisions going against us didn't help at all.

"I don't want to say too much about it, it'll get me in trouble, but some of the decisions we were getting were unfair.

"I thought the penalty was very harsh on Toots (Matt Tootle). He's just gone down nice and easy, which I thought they were doing all game.

"The fourth one disappoints me. I thought we cut out sloppy mistakes and to try to clear the ball into the danger area - instead of putting it out for a corner or throw in - that would be more than sufficient."

Green is still looking for his first win since Craig Elliott's departure, following a draw at Gloucester and defeat at Morpeth.

"I know in that dressing room they've absolutely given me everything today.

"They've worked hard and it's gutting coming away from home scoring three goals and not winning the game."

Jake Wright jnr netted for Boston before being replaced by debutant James Hanson in the 32nd minute.

"He scored and felt like he got a tweak in his hamstring," Green explained.

"A bit more precaution than anything. I thought James did really well when he came on."

MORE PILGRIMS: Morpeth Town 4 United 3 - report

MORE PILGRIMS: Striker Hanson signs - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Names in the frame for manager role - opinion

MORE PILGRIMS: Former striker joins Championship club - news