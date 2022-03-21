Boston United head to York City tomorrow looking to get their promotion push back on track - and midfielder Shane Byrne is eager to add to his play-off appearances.

The Irishman, who joined the Pilgrims from Brackley Town in the summer, doesn't want to miss out on a top seven spot after becoming accustomed to knock-out football at the end of a campaign.

"The lads in there call me Mr Non League because I love looking at the results and know pretty much everybody in the league," Byrne said.

"(There's 11) games left this season and I've made play-offs for the last four-five years, it's not time to start missing out.

"We're all pulling in the right direction and we want to make the play-offs.

"That was the goal at the start of the season under Craig Elliott, to at least make the playoffs. The new gaffer (Paul Cox) is here and nothing's changed."

United trail seventh-place York my three points, although the Minstermen have a better goal difference of eight.

Shane Byrne. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Victory by a four-goal margin would move Boston into the play-off places, although that would be unlikely against a side who have only conceded that many in a contest once all season - a 4-0 defeat at Gloucester City way back in August.

However, Byrne is keen to lay down a marker for a final push up the table as the Pilgrims look to complete 11 matches in the final 46 days of the season.

He added: "We've got a hungry, ambitious squad in there that just want to get going.

"I'm happy playing Saturday-Tuesday. The more games that come we just want to be out there winning and getting points on the board.

