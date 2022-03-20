Boston United may be forced to make a new signings after defender Matt Tootle looks likely to face a long spell on the sidelines.

The Pilgrims' injury woes continues this afternoon after the right back suffered a calf injury in the first half.

With fellow right back Keenan Ferguson also out injured, midfielder Brad Abbott once again dropped back.

But with centre back Scott Garner also sidelined and Jake Wright snr beginning a three-match ban on Tuesday night, Cox admitted he will 'probably have to' add to his squad.

Luke Shiels and left backs Brad Nicholson and Scott Duxbury are the club's only fit defenders, although Abbott and Leesley have been forced to play in the backline in recent matches.

"I think its a bad one," Cox said of Tootle.

"Toots has been an absolute warrior since I've been here."

Matt Tootle (left) is injured, but teammate Joe Leesley could be a defensive option. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Ferguson was seen carrying out sprint training with teammate Jake Wright jnr on the club's 3G pitch prior to Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Gateshead.

He may be an option for Tuesday's trip to York City, but Cox isn't counting any chickens.

"Hopefully, but how long's a piece of string?" he continued.

"That's my frustration, we've got as many (players) on the touchline as out there."

