"It's pleasing to see that coming out!" Hard work pays off for Boston United youth team with huge cup win, says boss Mark Thompson

United celebrate during their victory over Dunkirk. Photo: Eric Brown

Boston United youth team boss Mark Thompson gave his side the thumbs up after hard work paid off this week.

The Pilgrims beat Dunkirk 8-1 on Tuesday evening in the FA Youth Cup, five days after a 3-1 victory at West Bridgford in the previous round.

For Thompson, the manner of the victory was just as important as the result, with most of the goals coming from wide positions following sweeping attacking moves.

"We do work on that and we're scoring the goals we work on, so it's pleasing to see that coming out in games," he said.

"The boys are working really hard behind the scenes and have been terrific all pre-season. They were great.

"We do try to play good football but do realise at times we have to go a little more direct.

"But we work to a plan and it really come off."

Sam Wilkinson and Elliot Foster both grabbed hat-tricks with Kristzian Gagyi and Logan Tate also finding the net.

But Thompson believes the whole side, including keeper Charlie Wilkinson - who saved a penalty - and his back line, deserve their share of the credit.

"It's a little bit negative but I was disappointed to concede the goal," he added.

"It would have been terrific to keep a clean sheet as I though the back three were great all night, and the keeper.

"But the attacking play was superb at times. It really could have been 12, 13, 14."

The youth team's original contest against West Bridgford was postponed due to the collapse of opponent Dylan Rich early in the match.

Tragically, the Bridgford teenager later died as a result of his cardiac arrest.

Thompson believes his side deserve credit for the way the youngsters coped with the situation.

He said: "They've been an absolute credit to themselves, their families and the club.

"The club have been brilliant and offered lots of support for anybody that's needed it.

"It's been a really tough period but they've acted really maturely."

United will host Mickleover Sports in the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday (KO 7.45pm).

