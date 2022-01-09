Joe Leesley reveals what new interim boss Paul Green has brought to Boston United squad

Joe Leesley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Green may not have had long to work with his Boston United side on the training ground since being named Boston United's interim manager.

But in his first game in charge the current Pilgrims boss saw his side keep their first clean sheet in seven matches, since November's 2-0 win over Darlington.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, winger Joe Leesley believes his new boss has managed to make an impact following Thursday evening's training session.

"He's only had an hour and half with us, it's not going to be drastic changes," Leesley told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"But I think he's trying to get us to believe in ourselves a bit more.

"A bit more structure, bit more organisation and a bit more desire, workrate and energy.

"That's got to come from us, but hes steered us in the right way.

"I don't think this group struggles with belief. A lot could play in the league above or the league above that. There are very good footballers in this group.

"But once you start getting into a routine of conceding goals it becomes a bit of a habit and we've got to shake our heads and break that a bit and climb the league."

Leesley believes the dressing room is right behind their new boss, hinting the departure of Craig Elliott came as a wake-up call.

He added: "First and foremost, everyone's tried to do their job better (at Gloucester), everyone agrees we haven't and we have to be better.

"With Greeny coming in and taking the reins everyone wants to give him absolutely everything and long may it continue if we give positive performances like that.

"It's never nice to be a part of someone losing their job. We are a part of it.

"But Paul's come in with Jake (Wright snr, assistant) and couple of the more experienced boys and we've give them absolutely everythinga and will continue to give them everything and see where we go going forward."

MORE PILGRIMS: Green says players have set a standard - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Gloucester 0 United 0 - report

MORE PILGRIMS: Defender recalled by Sheffield United - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Gambling charge number five for United - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Green leaves Doncaster to focus on United role - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Craig Elliot discusses his departure - news