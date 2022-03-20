Jordan Burrow thanks Boston United backroom staff after his return from long-term injury

Jordan Burrow thanked the Boston United backroom staff for aiding his recovery as he returned to the Pilgrims squad for the first time in three months.

The striker - named man of the match following yesterday's defeat to leaders Gateshead - made his first appearance since December's FA Trophy victory over Kidderminster Harriers.

"I'd certainly swap the champagne for three points, but personally really good to be back after a frustrating three months," Burrow said.

"It was a serious injury I did. I tore the tendon in my calf so, at one stage, I thought I wouldn't get back this season.

"But I put a lot of hard work in and thanks to (sports rehabilitator Hayden Clifton) and all the backroom staff who did fantastic to get me back.

"It was testament to them that I managed to play 90 minutes today and I've only trained on Thursday properly."

A lot has happened since Burrow limped off against the Harriers, Paul Cox replacing Craig Elliott as manager and James Hanson and Ntumba Massanka arriving with their eyes on the target man role.

Jordan Burrow. Photo: Oliver Atkin

And Burrow conceded it's been a tough time on the sidelines.

He added: "I'm not a very good watcher.

"I like to be there the whole time but I don't like watching. I'd rather be involved so I just love to be out there.

"I'd play every single minute if I could."

