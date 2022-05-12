"Let's go an do it at Kiddy!" Boston United look to defy the odds again tonight in their play-off eliminator

Boston United's season has felt like a long, arduous journey already, with more bumps in the road than many care to remember.

But somehow on Saturday the Pilgrims arrived at their intended destination, the National League North's top seven.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farsley Celtic, the final stop on that run, saw Paul Cox's side secure a 2-0 victory and, aided by Kettering Town's 1-1 draw at Curzon Ashton, will now hit the road once more as they head to Kidderminster Town for tonight's play-off eliminator.

Boston haven't done things the easy way this season - think new signing Andy Butler reneging on his contract, long-term suspensions for historic gambling, a ridiculously long injury list and change of manager mid-season.

Add to that acclimatising to a new stadium with fans for the first time and the youth team led from a pitch as an opponent tragically passed away before them, and this club has been through so many once-in-a-blue-moon-if-ever experiences, all condensed into one season.

If anything - despite being amongst the early title favourites - it feels as if the side have defied the odds to get this far.

Indeed, the Pilgrims make tonight's trip with seven players unavailable.

Boston United's Scott Duxbury wants to end a rocky season on a high. Photo: Oliver Atkin

MORE PILGRIMS: Form is out the window, says Luke Shiels - news

Tom Platt, resting up after an ankle operation, missed Saturday's contest at Farsley, as did Jay Rollins and Matt Tootle, still sidelined through long-term injuries.

Brad Nicholson arrived at The Citadel on crutches, awaiting the results of a scan on his knee, Joe Leesley's hobbled down the walkway in a thigh brace and Jordan Burrow watched the game anxiously from the stands, his season ended by an over-zealous lunge in the defeat at Chorley.

Even Huddersfield Town's Connor Shanks has been unable to feature since agreeing a loan move due to injury (at least James Hanson will be eligible again after being unable to face his parent club).

But somehow United remain in with chance, hoping they can get the better of Harriers and be the side heading to AFC Fylde for Sunday's semi (Brackley will entertain York City in the other half of the draw following the Minstermen's 2-1 success against Chorley last night).

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox wants success for chairman Newton - news

"We took a lot of criticism," said United defender Scott Duxbury, reflecting on some below-par performances this term.

"But it's good to get a grip of it. We got into the play offs and hopefully we can get into the final and go up."

Of course, knock out football is a different beast and previous form means nothing, even if Russell Penn's Kidderminster beat Boston in both league meetings finished fourth, three places and 11 points ahead of tonight's opponents, and took Premier League West Ham United to extra-time in the FA Cup's third round.

And for Duxbury, reputations will mean nothing come 7.45pm.

"I'm buzzing we got into the play offs, but lets go and do it at Kiddy," he added.

"I think we can do it. We've got a great group of lads in there.

"If we all stick to our jobs, stick to our tasks, we can go all the way to the final and win."

The Pilgrims’ eliminator at Kidderminster is not all-ticket, but supporters are advised to buy in advance with prices rising by £2 on the night.

Tickets can be bought here.

MORE PILGRIMS: Form is out the window, says Luke Shiels - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox wants success for chairman Newton - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Wright wants to overcome play-off heartbreak - news