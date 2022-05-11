Luke Shiels believes Boston United's two league defeats to play-off rivals Kidderminster Harriers mean nothing ahead of tomorrow night's eliminator at Aggborough.

The two National League North rivals meet in Worcestershire tomorrow (KO 7.45pm) with a place in Sunday's play-off semi-final at AFC Fylde at stake.

Harriers got the better of Boston in their two league encounters this season, winning 2-1 at the Jakemans Community Stadium and 3-1 at Aggborough.

United got the better of their opponents in the FA Trophy, winning 4-1 at home against a Kidderminster side resting key players.

However, Pilgrims skipper Shiels believes those matches - and the fact the hosts finished fourth and Boston seventh - are now meaningless.

"In the play-offs anything can happen," he said, taking inspiration from the 2019-20 season when Altrincham won their three play-off fixtures to secure promotion.

"You look at Altrincham when they went up... went all the way through and won it.

Shiels watches Boston go close in the Trophy contest. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"It's a game of football so we'll apply ourselves correctly and see what happens."

Shiels wore the United captain's armband on the afternoon Altrincham won 1-0 at York Street to beat Boston in the 2020 final.

He has also tasted knockout defeat with Harrogate Town, and hopes he can make it third time lucky.

"I've been in the play-offs a couple of times, one in the semis I come out, the other the final," Shiels added.

"It's about time we lift the trophy."

The Pilgrims’ eliminator at Kidderminster is not all-ticket, but supporters are advised to buy in advance with prices rising by £2 on the night.

Tickets can be bought here.

