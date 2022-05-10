"The boys will give it 110%!" Jake Wright jnr wants to put Boston United play-off nightmare behind him

Jake Wright jnr wants to put his play-off heartbreak behind him as Boston United head to Kidderminster Harriers on Thursday.

The striker opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-0 victory at Farsley Celtic as the Pilgrims leapfrogged Kettering Town, who drew 1-1 at Curzon Ashton, to claim seventh spot in the National League North table.

Boston now head to Aggborough (KO 7.45pm) for their eliminator - where the winners will progress to Sunday's semi-final at AFC Fylde (KO 3pm).

For Wright, he has a chance to finally put the frustrations of the 2019-20 play-off final, when United were beaten 1-0 by Altrincham in the last-ever game at York Street, to bed.

In-form Wright scored twice and earned a penalty in the 5-3 semi-final victory over Gateshead before limping out of the final with a hamstring injury just minutes into the contest.

The damage done saw him make just one appearance off the bench the following season, while recurring problems have left him sidelined for parts of this campaign.

"Losing in the final was hard to take but a few of the players who were here at the time are still here," Wright said.

Jake Wright jnr opens the scoring at Farsley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"Hopefully we can learn from that.

"The play-offs are one-off games. They're anyone's.

"If we turn up and play to the best of our abilities we've got a chance."

Luke Shiels, Andi Thanoj, Tom Platt, Brad Abbott, Peter Crook and Jay Rollins are Wright's current teammates who were also part of the United squad which missed out last time around.

"We'll take each game as it comes and know it'll be a very tough game Thursday," Wright added.

"There's nothing better than a successful season and we've got an opportunity to get the next level and secure promotion.

"I'm sure all the boys will give it 110 per cent."

The Pilgrims’ eliminator at Kidderminster is not all-ticket, but supporters are advised to buy in advance with prices rising by £2 on the night.

Tickets can be bought here.

