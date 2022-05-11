"He's been unbelievable!" Paul Cox wants to repay Boston United chairman David Newton with play-off glory

Paul Cox wants his Boston United squad to head to Kidderminster Harriers and make chairman David Newton 'even more proud'.

Following a season of ups and downs, the Pilgrims secured a play-off spot on the final day of the season at Farsley Celtic.

Their 2-0 victory, coupled with Kettering Town's draw at Curzon Ashton, was enough for United to return to seventh.

At full time chairman Newton shared a touching moment with the travelling supporters, finally something for all to cheer after a difficult campaign.

But Cox hopes the chairman's joy is not short-lived.

"He's been unbelievable. If people understood what this football club means to him," Cox said.

"I've only been here a short time but the man's so passionate about this club.

The Pilgrims will face Kidderminster tomorrow. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"I know what it means to him to get into the play-offs.

"There is a bigger plan, we've looked at a blueprint. But stage one was let's get in the pay-offs.

"Now let's try to make him even more proud."

United will head to Kidderminster Harriers for their eliminator on Thursday evening (KO 7.45pm).

The Pilgrims’ eliminator at Kidderminster is not all-ticket, but supporters are advised to buy in advance with prices rising by £2 on the night.

Tickets can be bought here.

