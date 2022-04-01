Paul Cox wants Boston United firing on all cylinders after a 'massive week' of preparation.

Amidst a hectic fixture schedule, The Pilgrims boss had enjoyed the rare opportunity to spend to sessions on the training ground with his squad ahead of Saturday's arrival of Blyth Spartans.

This week has been the first time since the 1-1 draw with Southport on February 12 that United haven't had a midweek fixture, due to league matches, county cup ties and a hastily-arranged friendly against Grantham Town, which allowed Cox to give vital minutes to players returning from injury and cast an eye over trialists, youngsters and fringe players.

In fact, this has been just the third week since Cox's arrival in January when he could put his squad through two training sessions in preparation for a weekend fixture.

"It's a massive week for us," Cox told Boston United's YouTube channel.

"It gives us a chance to get maybe one or two back (from injury) as well.

"We've got one or two back in training."

Keenan Ferguson could return from injury. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Keenan Ferguson is expected to make a welcome return from injury at a time when United's defence is crying our for players.

With Scott Garner and Matt Tootle sidelined and Luke Shiels and Jake Wright snr suspended, Femi Seriki, Scott Duxbury and Brad Nicholson, plus youth teamer Owen Sheriff are Cox's only other options.

If Ferguson gets the green light to play then the Pilgrims have four recognised full backs and a teenager yet to feature for the first team as options.

Tom Platt will likely drop back into the heart of defence once again for United.

